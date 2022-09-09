Just add water: Kellogg’s launches new cereal

LawCall
There are four to choose from – Frosted Flakes, Raisin Bran Crunch, Froot Loops and Apple Jacks.
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Kellogg’s is putting a new spin on a breakfast classic.

The company has created new instabowls that just need water.

The little tubs of cereal have milk powder inside. When you add water and stir, the milk rehydrates and instantly creates milk and cereal.

There are four to choose from – Frosted Flakes, Raisin Bran Crunch, Froot Loops and Apple Jacks.

You can pop them in your cart at Walmart for $1.98 a bowl.

