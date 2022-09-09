Higher water, sewage and garbage fees may be on the way for Northport

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) -Those of you living in Northport, there’s a chance you’re going to pay a little more for your water, sewage, and garbage service.

City leaders say it’s time considering it’s been more than a decade since there’s been an increase. We’ll start with water and sewage, which is one bill: $1.50 more per month starting out...and then another $1.50 starting in 2024. So a gradual increase of three dollars over two years.

On the garbage side, the service will increase by $4.50 per month for residential and 10 dollars a month for commercial. Northport mayor Bobby Herndon says this isn’t something they want to do, but there comes a point where you have to increase the fees to maintain the water treatment facilities, and plus it’s the cost of doing business these days. This is the first proposed increase for water and sewage since 2010.

“It just makes common sense, good business sense. A politician will say no, we’re not going to raise anything. I don’t like politicians, but I am a businessman, so we have to maintain our service, our facilities. You know we’re very lucky to have a great water system here in Northport and yes we have to keep the rates where they are to maintain that good quality water that we do have,” said Mayor Herndon.

Mayor Herndon says they’ve already had one ‘reading’ of the proposed ordinance. The Northport city council will likely vote on the matter during its next meeting on September 19.

