Heart Gallery Alabama: Melvyn

Eleven-year-old Melvyn is a sweet and shy child who loves animals.

If given the opportunity to plan a day for himself, he would choose to spend time with his little sister and go to the fair, where they can eat and play all day. He enjoys playing with Legos, puzzles and toy cars. He also likes to color and watch YouTube videos.

Melvyn’s favorite shows include Paw Patrol and SpongeBob SquarePants.

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

