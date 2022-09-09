LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Heart Gallery Alabama: Melvyn

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Eleven-year-old Melvyn is a sweet and shy child who loves animals.

If given the opportunity to plan a day for himself, he would choose to spend time with his little sister and go to the fair, where they can eat and play all day. He enjoys playing with Legos, puzzles and toy cars. He also likes to color and watch YouTube videos.

Melvyn’s favorite shows include Paw Patrol and SpongeBob SquarePants.

--

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Most Read

BWWB Board Chair Chris Rice resigned
Birmingham Water Works Board chair resigns
‘Do not point a weapon at law enforcement, and if you do you will be shot’: Suspect killed after armed carjacking, chase in St. Clair Co.
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Former Birmingham Water Works employees say they warned of billing problems ahead of crisis, also claim they were told to change billing dates
Ezekiel Kelly
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Heart Gallery Alabama: Melvyn
C4 Mentoring is a nonprofit providing inspiration to Birmingham's young men.
Birmingham nonprofit providing resources and mentorship for young men
Mother loses son, nephew to violence
Birmingham mother loses 3 sons to violence, prepares to bury son and nephew killed Labor Day weekend
The Opportunity Center is a community arts and cultural center is coming to Fairview community...
‘It’s going to be a tremendous asset:’ New community arts and cultural center coming to West Birmingham