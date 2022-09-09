LawCall
Former Birmingham credit union manager charged with embezzlement

A Birmingham man, who was a former credit union manager, has been charged with devising a...
A Birmingham man, who was a former credit union manager, has been charged with devising a scheme to embezzle from the credit union where he worked.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man, who was a former credit union manager, has been charged with devising a scheme to embezzle from his employer, according to U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp, Jr.

Phillip Brian Topping, 42, was charged with embezzlement by a credit union employee.

According to prosecutors, between August 2016 and August 2021, while employed at New Pilgrim Federal Credit Union as a manager, Topping embezzled approximately $268,000 from an on-site ATM and from a teller cash drawer at New Pilgrim Federal Credit Union. Investigators said Topping used the unauthorized funds for personal expenses.

The FBI investigated the case and received assistance from the National Credit Union Administration. Assistant United States Attorney Ryan S. Rummage is prosecuting the case.

