First Alert for showers moving in Friday afternoon and evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday everyone! Temperatures this morning are slightly warmer with most of us in the upper 60s and lower 70s. The visibility isn’t too bad this morning, but we can’t rule out patchy fog in isolated spots before 9 AM. We are starting out the day with increasing cloud cover. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing clouds moving in from the south giving us a mostly cloudy sky to start out the day. We are tracking some isolated showers this morning. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out this morning, but most of us will remain dry through noon. An upper-level low is spinning along the Gulf Coast and slowly moving north. It will bring with it rounds of showers into our area later today. The track of this system has been very tricky and will determine where the rainy weather will set up across the Southeast. The latest weather models are hinting at lower chances of rain this afternoon. We will likely end up mostly cloudy this afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. It may end up breezy at times this afternoon and evening with easterly wind speeds at 10-15 mph. I think we’ll end up with a 40-50% chance for rain before 5 PM. Our best chance to see showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm will likely occur this evening and tonight. The latest setup shows the wettest weather occurring south and west of Birmingham later today. It will not surprise me if some spots stay dry during the daylight hours. If you are planning on attending high school football games this evening, I would grab the poncho to be safe. We’ll hold on to a 70% chance for showers this evening and tonight with temperatures holding in the 70s. Lightning appears limited in this setup thanks to cooler temperatures and limited instability. The flood threat is lower for today, but it isn’t zero. Just remember to never drive through flooded areas. Rainfall totals today could add up around 0.25″-0.5″. Higher totals and heavier rain expected in the southern half of Alabama today.

Weekend Forecast: The upcoming weekend remains a little unsettled as we wait for a cold front to move into the Southeast. We’ll start Saturday morning off cloudy with showers possible. I think the greatest coverage for rain tomorrow morning will likely occur north of I-20. Temperatures are forecast to start out in the upper 60s and warm into the low to mid 80s tomorrow afternoon. Winds will end up from the southeast at 5-10 mph. We’ll end up mostly cloudy tomorrow with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms to develop. The best chance for rain will likely occur in the afternoon and evening hours. Not everyone will see rain since it’ll be scattered in nature. The main threat over the weekend will be heavy rainfall, lightning, and some gusty winds. Severe weather appears unlikely, but an isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out. Sunday will end up similar, but we could see more sunshine in the late morning and early afternoon hours. Highs Sunday afternoon are forecast to warm into the mid 80s with a 50% chance for showers and storms. Just monitor the WBRC First Alert Weather app for important weather notifications over the weekend. If you hear thunder or see lightning, you’ll want to go inside until the storm passes.

Football Forecasts: If you are planning on heading out to Austin, Texas to cheer on the Crimson Tide Saturday, you’ll want to stay hydrated. The heat will be the big story as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s around kickoff. By the end of the game, it’ll likely be sunny and hot with temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Make sure you wear a hat, sunglasses, and apply the sunscreen. The Tigers will kickoff Saturday evening in Auburn, and scattered showers and a few storms can’t be ruled out. Temperatures are forecast to start out in the lower 80s and cool into the 70s. It might not be a bad idea to grab a poncho. UAB travels to Lynchburg, Virigina to take on Liberty Saturday at 5 PM. The forecast is looking mostly dry with temperatures in the 70s. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out.

Next Big Thing: Monday will be our transition day as a cold front approaches the state. We will likely see a 30% chance for widely scattered showers Monday afternoon with the best rain chance in east Alabama. The cold front will likely provide us with lower humidity and slightly cooler temperatures as we head into the middle of next week. Next Tuesday and Wednesday mornings could end up cool with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We should see plenty of sunshine for the second half of next week with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Next week looks more typical for September with dry and sunny weather. With a stalled front along the Gulf Coast, we will have to watch and see if any of the moisture travels northwards by the end of the week. If it occurs, we’ll have to introduce small rain chances for some of our southern counties. For now, we’ll keep the forecast dry with plenty of sunshine through next weekend.

Tropical Update: We continue to monitor Hurricane Earl and a few tropical waves in the Atlantic. Hurricane Earl weakened last night, but started intensifying early this morning with wind speeds at 100 mph. It is now forecast to remain a Category 2 hurricane over the next two days, so it is uncertain if it will become the first major hurricane of the 2022 season. It will move farther away from Bermuda and head into the northern Atlantic Ocean over the weekend. Earl will not directly impact the United States over the weekend. A rip current threat will be possible for the East Coast through Sunday, but that’s the only issue Earl will produce. We are also watching two tropical waves in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. One tropical wave in the Central Atlantic now has a medium chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next few days. It will likely follow Earl and won’t impact the United States. The second tropical wave moving off the coast of Africa has a low chance to form. It’ll be something to watch, but no issues are expected to the United States over the next five days. The next name up is Fiona should any of these tropical waves form into a tropical storm. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30th.

