Congressman Aderholt, wife meet with Andy Huynh’s family

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Congressman Robert Aderholt and his wife Caroline met with some family members of Andy Huynh, one of the Alabama men and former U.S soldiers captured in Ukraine.

The Congressman said he has been in frequent contact with Darla and Joy Black for the past three months through many phone calls and texts, but wanted to meet with them in person.

Efforts are still underway for Huynh’s and Alex Drueke’s safe return.

Joy and Darla want to make sure the men’s names stay on the public’s minds so they are not forgotten. The two families have created a new website called www.praythemhome.net.

Congressman Aderholt and his wife Caroline met with the Alabama family of Andy Huynh, Darla and Joy Black. (Office of Rep. Robert B. Aderholt (AL-04))

Congressman Aderholt said, “It was so good to visit with Joy and Darla and just hear directly about their efforts to bring Andy and Alex home. As you can imagine, this has been a trying three months. I continue to stay in frequent contact with State Department officials about all of the efforts to bring them home safely.”

