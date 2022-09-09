Children’s seeing less kids come in with gunshot wounds in 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Recently it seems more kids are being caught in the crossfire, injured as others carelessly pull triggers and send bullets flying. The latest case has a four-year-old awaiting surgery at Children’s Hospital.

It has been difficult for the team to take care of the kids who come in with gunshot wounds, but Trauma Coordinator Adam Lansdon says their compassion for kids is what helps the team push through.

“You try not to bring those kind of emotions home with you, but obviously that can be difficult, especially if you see a repeated pattern of gunshot wounds coming in,” said Lansdon.

Unfortunately, we have seen two different shootings over seven days lead to injuries for innocent kids.

“There has been a few of these gunshot victims over the last few weeks that has brought a lot of awareness.”

Lansdon says over the years the last few years the numbers have been trending in the wrong direction.

“We have seen a sharp increase in numbers for the last five to six years.”

In 2020 the hospital treated 66 kids for gunshot wounds. In 2021 that number jumped to 82 children, but what about this year?

“So far this year we have seen 47 gunshot wounds from January 1 until today. So if those numbers continue and that trend continues, we will finish out the year with a lower number than last year.”

Dr. Lansdon was unable to share how many kids have died due to their injuries, but we can all agree that even one child, is too many.

