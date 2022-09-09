LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Casey White’s defense team files unopposed motion to move him to Cullman Co. Jail

The documents also state that White’s defense team spoke with Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick...
The documents also state that White’s defense team spoke with Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton and Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly who have no opposition to the motion.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Casey White’s defense team filed an unopposed motion to move White to the Cullman County Jail on Friday.

White is currently being held at the Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. According to online court documents, the defense team filed the motion ahead of White’s scheduled trial date of Dec. 12 to make him more accessible to his defense team.

The documents also state that White’s defense team spoke with Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton and Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly who have no opposition to the motion.

It is also stated in the documents that White’s defense team spoke with Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry who said he is prepared to hold White at the Cullman County Jail.

Attorney Mark McDaniel is part of White’s defense team and he released the following statement about the motion:

“The trial preparation for Casey White’s capital murder case and felony murder case is extensive. Communication with our client is critical to our preparation. Nick Heatherly and all members of the defense team have worked diligently on this transfer motion and we certainly maintain the transfer of Casey White is in the best interest of justice.”

Tune in tonight at 4, 5, 6 & 10 for the latest on the White’s transfer.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BWWB Board Chair Chris Rice resigned
Birmingham Water Works Board chair resigns
‘Do not point a weapon at law enforcement, and if you do you will be shot’: Suspect killed after armed carjacking, chase in St. Clair Co.
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Former Birmingham Water Works employees say they warned of billing problems ahead of crisis, also claim they were told to change billing dates
Ezekiel Kelly
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody

Latest News

Montevallo has its Operation We Remember display lining the sidewalk leading to the Office of...
New Veterans Suicide Prevention Awareness Campaign in Alabama
Traffic stop leads to drug busts, stolen firearms found
Stolen guns, drugs found during traffic stop in Pickens Co.
How to save money during 40-year high inflation
Ways to save as inflation continues to rise
Source: WBRC video
Ways to save as inflation continues to rise