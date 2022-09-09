Birmingham Page Pal’s reading initiative launches next week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham is partnering with Birmingham City Schools to try and improve student literacy, with more than 40 percent of kids still reading below grade level.

It’s launching for BCS students on Monday, September 11. It’s called Page Pals, where volunteers can tutor young students to help get them reading up to grade level.

This is all to get students ready for the new literacy act to launch in 2023, where third grade students will be held back if they aren’t reading on grade level.

BCS said 44 percent of students are below reading level, with 56% of kids above it. Page Pal tutors will go into each K-8 school and work with individual kids who are struggling.

“We are identifying students who need that additional support and pairing them up with a tutor that has been identified through the mayor’s office Page Pals program,” Chief Academic & Accountability Officer for Birmingham City Schools Dr. Jermaine Dawson said. “They have that one on one support of a tutor that is working with them, reading with them, and listening to them read.”

Dr. Dawson said students will progress through levels of prizes that will be awarded simply for reading.

Click here to sign up to volunteer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.