LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Birmingham Page Pal’s reading initiative launches next week

It’s called Page Pals, where volunteers can tutor young students to help get them reading up to...
It’s called Page Pals, where volunteers can tutor young students to help get them reading up to grade level.(Source: US Department of Education)
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham is partnering with Birmingham City Schools to try and improve student literacy, with more than 40 percent of kids still reading below grade level.

It’s launching for BCS students on Monday, September 11. It’s called Page Pals, where volunteers can tutor young students to help get them reading up to grade level.

This is all to get students ready for the new literacy act to launch in 2023, where third grade students will be held back if they aren’t reading on grade level.

BCS said 44 percent of students are below reading level, with 56% of kids above it. Page Pal tutors will go into each K-8 school and work with individual kids who are struggling.

“We are identifying students who need that additional support and pairing them up with a tutor that has been identified through the mayor’s office Page Pals program,” Chief Academic & Accountability Officer for Birmingham City Schools Dr. Jermaine Dawson said. “They have that one on one support of a tutor that is working with them, reading with them, and listening to them read.”

Dr. Dawson said students will progress through levels of prizes that will be awarded simply for reading.

Click here to sign up to volunteer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Birmingham Water Works employees say they warned of billing problems ahead of crisis, also claim they were told to change billing dates
10-year-old Marquis Bell
10-year-old child dies after being hit by a car in Birmingham
Ezekiel Kelly
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
BWWB Board Chair Chris Rice resigned
Birmingham Water Works Board chair resigns
‘Do not point a weapon at law enforcement, and if you do you will be shot’: Suspect killed after armed carjacking, chase in St. Clair Co.

Latest News

In Shelby County, community members enjoyed a night of mix and mingling while sampling food...
Restaurants showcase their cuisine at Taste of Shelby County
LAURA CRANDALL BROWN FOUNDATION
September is GYN Cancer Awareness Month
Call 205-254-7777 if you have a tip.
Alabama Metro Crime Stoppers hope new billboards bring in crucial information for violent crime cases
Organizations from all over Alabama met in Birmingham Thursday pleading with the governor and...
Alabama organizations gather in Birmingham pleading with Gov. Ivey and lawmakers to expand Medicaid