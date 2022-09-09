Birmingham nonprofit providing resources and mentorship for young men

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Violent crime is in all the headlines this week with eight homicides in less than a week here in Birmingham, but there is still hope.

Cultivate 4 or C4 Mentoring is a program for middle school and high school boys that was created to inspire, empower and encourage young men to discover their purpose.

Founder Leaveil Binion says through activities, exercises, conversations and classes, they are able to show many young boys their own potential that they may not have recognized before.

The mentorship aspect of the group is big and Binion says many times the boys they come in contact with actually want the leadership and guidance of these mentors.

The basis of the group is to expose students to things that Binion said he really needed when he was their age. The relationships can help foster a brighter future.

“It’s very important that we get to these young men earlier on before they make those wrong turns and start making those bad decisions so that was priority number one for everybody in the program,” said Binion.

If you’re a parent who has questions or who wants to get your own students involved in the mentorship program, you can send them a message on Facebook at C4 Mentoring.

