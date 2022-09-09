LawCall
1 dead, 2 injured after exchange of gunfire behind Nashville taco shop


police lights with bullet hole.
police lights with bullet hole.(MGN)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is dead, and two people are in critical condition following an exchange of gunfire at Oscar’s Tacos in South Nashville.

Metro Police told WSMV4 that two vehicles met each other behind Oscar’s Tacos, located at 521 Fesslers Lane in South Nashville. The two cars parked next to each other, and the occupants got out of the cars to talk. After talking for a few minutes, the suspects began shooting at the occupants.

After the exchange of gunfire, the suspects fled. While on the road, they wedged between two trucks to hide from the police. The truck drivers then called 911, and officers found the suspects.

Four suspects have been taken into custody, according to Metro Police.

Three victims were transported to nearby hospitals, where one woman died,d and two men are still in critical condition.

The motive is still under investigation.

