UAB Blazers take on Liberty

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The UAB football team hits the road for a Saturday night, September 10 matchup at Liberty.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. CST on ESPN+.

Both teams enter the game at 1-0 following UAB’s 59-0 victory over Alabama A&M and Liberty’s four overtime 29-27 win at Southern Miss.

A near sellout crowd of 25,000 fans are expected on Saturday night at Williams Stadium.

