Two Birmingham men killed in crash in Autauga County

AUTAUGA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating after two men from Birmingham were killed in a crash on September 4.

Authorities say 24-year-old Miguel A. Hernandez-Lopez and 28-year-old Evangalist A. Alfredo were killed when the Toyota Tundra they were driving left the roadway and struck a tree.

This crash happened on I-65 near the 184 mile marker, about three miles north of Prattville.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the cause of the crash.

