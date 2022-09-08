Trak Shak offers tips to help keep you safe while running

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Runners in our area are heartbroken and on high alert after learning the news of Eliza Fletcher’s death.

She’s the 34-year-old wife and mother of two who was kidnapped while running near the University of Memphis.

Her body was recovered on September 5.

That’s why a Birmingham-area running store is offering tips to help runners protect themselves.

Jeff Martinez, co-owner of the Trak Shak in Homewood, said the news of Fletcher’s death hit home for him and the running community here.

He said he’s already seeing more people looking for mace, pepper spray, and other tools to protect themselves as they run.

Martinez turned to social media on September 7, saying Trak Shak wants to ensure you’re running safely offering several tips to do just that.

Number one, run in groups.

Martinez said this should be the case for both men and women.

He said runners are creatures of habit and often like to go it alone, but there are several running groups that are out at various times throughout the day, so finding someone to run with should be easy.

But if you can’t find a partner, he recommends running on heavily populated trails.

He said avoid running early in the morning or in the evening when it’s dark outside.

And if you’re listening to music, keep it low so you can hear what’s going on around you.

“We’re gonna start carrying more and more runner safety type gear: pepper sprays and mace, and we actually right now have a rip cord siren that that ladies can carry on themselves. So, definitely gonna start focusing more on that sort of thing,” Martinez said.

He also recommends investing in self-defense courses, and of course being aware of your surroundings.

And make sure you tell someone where you’re going before you head out.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.