LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Trak Shak offers tips to help keep you safe while running

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Runners in our area are heartbroken and on high alert after learning the news of Eliza Fletcher’s death.

She’s the 34-year-old wife and mother of two who was kidnapped while running near the University of Memphis.

Her body was recovered on September 5.

That’s why a Birmingham-area running store is offering tips to help runners protect themselves.

Jeff Martinez, co-owner of the Trak Shak in Homewood, said the news of Fletcher’s death hit home for him and the running community here.

He said he’s already seeing more people looking for mace, pepper spray, and other tools to protect themselves as they run.

Martinez turned to social media on September 7, saying Trak Shak wants to ensure you’re running safely offering several tips to do just that.

Number one, run in groups.

Martinez said this should be the case for both men and women.

He said runners are creatures of habit and often like to go it alone, but there are several running groups that are out at various times throughout the day, so finding someone to run with should be easy.

But if you can’t find a partner, he recommends running on heavily populated trails.

He said avoid running early in the morning or in the evening when it’s dark outside.

And if you’re listening to music, keep it low so you can hear what’s going on around you.

“We’re gonna start carrying more and more runner safety type gear: pepper sprays and mace, and we actually right now have a rip cord siren that that ladies can carry on themselves. So, definitely gonna start focusing more on that sort of thing,” Martinez said.

He also recommends investing in self-defense courses, and of course being aware of your surroundings.

And make sure you tell someone where you’re going before you head out.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Marquis Bell
10-year-old child dies after being hit by a car in Birmingham
Body found overnight on Carson Rd in Birmingham
UPDATE: Man hit and killed on Carson Rd. in Center Point identified
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Kyesha Moredock, a Walmart employee, is accused of stealing $225,000 from the company.
Walmart employee accused of stealing $225,000 from store
Midfield teen killed in wreck on I-65 N

Latest News

Armed man surrenders after standoff in Pleasant Grove
Armed man surrenders after standoff with authorities in Pleasant Grove
11TH GRADE STUDENTS WOKRINNG TO BECOME LEADERS
Applications open for Leadership Shelby County
After 15 years, the owners have decided to sell the property, shutting down the bed and...
Columbiana Inn closes its doors
Michael Tyler
Grand jury returns indictment against rapper Mystikal for rape, domestic abuse