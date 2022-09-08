LawCall
Sloss Fright Furnace shuts down

The annual Halloween haunted house announced on its website that it will no longer be produced.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After 22 years in Birmingham, Sloss Fright Furnace has closed its doors.

The annual Halloween haunted house announced on its website that it will no longer be produced.

The Fright Furnace’s website said that they were told by a board “Fright Furnace in it’s current format is too disruptive to school tours and other operations”, and “we do not consider the event well aligned with Sloss’ mission or the image we wish to present.” Sloss Furnace is run by a board associated with the City of Birmingham.

Officials with Fright Furnace said they were offered “a small amount of days to do the event.”

