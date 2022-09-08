LawCall
Police: 4-year-old shot in Avondale

4-year-old shot in Avondale, BPD investigating
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a four-year-old was shot in Avondale on September 7.

This happened in the 4100 block of Messer-Airport Highway. Police say the child was sitting in a car with an adult family member when she was shot.

She was taken to the hospital, with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are currently still searching for suspects in this shooting.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

