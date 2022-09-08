Pell City officials hold groundbreaking for new shopping center

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - On September 8, a groundbreaking was held for the Pell City Square, the city’s newest shopping center set to open in late 2023.

The 135,000-square-foot center located on Dr. John Haynes Drive will become the largest shopping plaza in the county. Pell City Mayor Bill Pruitt says this is only the beginning of the next phase of development coming to the area.

This shopping center is four years in the making and it’s a collective effort between the Pell City Council, the St. Clair County Commission, and the St. Clair County Economic Development Council.

“A great achievement for the county as a whole. A great addition to the quality of life project for the county as a whole. Everybody was excited about it,” says Mayor Pruitt. “So the county commission pushed so hard to work with us to get this done. It truly was a group effort because everybody knew how monumental this was.”

The nine-acre shopping plaza is set to be a major force for economic development with hundreds of jobs and tax dollars coming into the city with retailers like Ross, TJ Maxx, Hobby Lobby, and Old Navy set to open their doors next year.

“The tax revenue that it’s going to generate alone is tremendous for the city,” says Mayor Pruitt. “Tremendous for the school system. Every time a new business or a new development chooses Pell City and is willing to commit to making that kind of investment, it’s a vote of confidence in our community.”

Mayor Pruitt adds that the Pell City Square is only the beginning of what’s to come to the city as they continue to bounce back from the pandemic.

“This is the start of the next phase,” says Mayor Pruitt. “This kicks off the next phase of our return from COVID. And kind of does jump start everything as we move back.”

