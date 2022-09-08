Oxford City Schools finds more money for teachers in budget

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Oxford City Schools system has a budget of more than $50 million dollars and an additional $2 million is being invested in teachers.

Superintendent Dr. Shannon Stanley says they’ve used more funds this year to give teachers raises, making it harder to stay within the budget. But district staff is working to ensure they stay below budget.

Dr. Stanley says this pay increase for teachers is a cost they’re willing to pay. Their main goal is to put students first and the best way to do that is to invest in quality teachers.

“We have about $2.2 million more toward salaries this year because of the revised teacher salary matrix,” says Dr. Stanley. “We spend about 80-85% of our total budget on salaries and benefits. We do invest in the people. That’s really what we know is going to make the biggest impact for students and help them be successful.”

Dr. Stanley also added that enrollment has also increased with more than 30 students enrolling in the system which means they will qualify for more money from the state.

