K&J’s Elegant Pastries: Gooey Brownie Cookie Sandwiches

Ingredients:

2/3 cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup dark chocolate or semi-sweet chocolate chips or baking bar, chopped

1/4 cup unsalted butter, cubed

2 large eggs , at room temperature

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips flaky salt, for topping

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°F and line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

Melt 1 cup of chocolate chips with butter cubes in microwave, stirring in 30 second increments until melted.

Set aside to cool.

Whisk together flour, cocoa, baking powder, and salt in a medium bowl, set aside

Using mixer, mix together the eggs, sugars, and vanilla in a large mixer bowl on low increasing to medium-high speed for 5 minutes.

Reduce speed to low and beat in melted chocolate for 1 minute.

Add flour mixture and mix on low speed, just until combined for 20 seconds or so.

Fold in chocolate chips. Cookie dough will resemble a gooey brownie batter.

Use a medium cookie scoop coated lightly with nonstick spray. Drop the cookies on the baking sheets, spacing cookies 3 inches apart. Cookies will spread, so allow room.

Bake for 12 to 14 minutes, until tops are shiny and crackly.

Remove from oven and sprinkle with flaky salt, if desired.

Let cookies cool for 5-10 minutes on baking sheets, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely cool cookies in an airtight container at room temperature for 1-2 days

One batch makes 16-18 cookies

Marshmallow filling:

1/2 cup of softened butter

1 cup of Marshmallow fluff

1 tsp Vanilla

1-1/2 Cup of Sifted Powder Sugar

Cream together butter, vanilla, and marshmallow. Slowly add powdered sugar to desired texture and sweetness

