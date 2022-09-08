LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Jefferson County Commission handing four million to World Games organizers

The organizing committee still working to erase their 14 million dollar debt
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - World Games Leaders are inching closer to erasing their $14 million deficit. Now thanks to the Jefferson County Commission, that number is a lot smaller.

They gave four million dollars to the World Games Organizing Committee but County Commission President Jimmie Stephens stresses that none of that money are your local tax dollars.

Instead the commission chose to use the last of their federal American Rescue Plan Funds.

Commissioner Stephens says the funds were marked for tourism relief and in his eyes this is a very appropriate use.

He even called the decision a win-win, because in his eyes the Games helped Birmingham and this will make those who contributed whole at no cost to the local taxpayer.

“I did not want it to be an either, or situation. We did not want to take funds out of the hands of our citizens and place it in something that has already occurred,” said the Commission President

With Birmingham contributing five million dollars, and the Visitors Bureau gave an additional million, the World Games deficit is now down to four million dollars.

Commissioner Stephens believes they will seek further aid from their cooperate sponsors.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Marquis Bell
10-year-old child dies after being hit by a car in Birmingham
Body found overnight on Carson Rd in Birmingham
UPDATE: Man hit and killed on Carson Rd. in Center Point identified
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Kyesha Moredock, a Walmart employee, is accused of stealing $225,000 from the company.
Walmart employee accused of stealing $225,000 from store
Honda Collier said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in...
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at a Child Protective Services headquarters

Latest News

The mayor, police, and now Crime Stoppers are urging those with information to come forward.
Crime Stoppers urging people with information about this weeks deadly shootings to come forward
Armed man surrenders after standoff in Pleasant Grove
Armed man surrenders after standoff with authorities in Pleasant Grove
Birmingham Police want to get more involved in your community, so they are brining back the...
Birmingham Police hope new community policing academy helps build trust with community
County sheriffs are working on ways to make up for losing concealed carry permit revenues from...
Local county sheriff’s department already seeing dip in gun permit revenues; state funds soon will be available
4-year-old shot in Avondale
Police: 4-year-old shot in Avondale