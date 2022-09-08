Jefferson County Commission handing four million to World Games organizers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - World Games Leaders are inching closer to erasing their $14 million deficit. Now thanks to the Jefferson County Commission, that number is a lot smaller.

They gave four million dollars to the World Games Organizing Committee but County Commission President Jimmie Stephens stresses that none of that money are your local tax dollars.

Instead the commission chose to use the last of their federal American Rescue Plan Funds.

Commissioner Stephens says the funds were marked for tourism relief and in his eyes this is a very appropriate use.

He even called the decision a win-win, because in his eyes the Games helped Birmingham and this will make those who contributed whole at no cost to the local taxpayer.

“I did not want it to be an either, or situation. We did not want to take funds out of the hands of our citizens and place it in something that has already occurred,” said the Commission President

With Birmingham contributing five million dollars, and the Visitors Bureau gave an additional million, the World Games deficit is now down to four million dollars.

Commissioner Stephens believes they will seek further aid from their cooperate sponsors.

