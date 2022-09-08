LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

High School football games moved to Thursday because of rain threat

High School football games moved to Thursday because of rain threat
High School football games moved to Thursday because of rain threat(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several area high schools are moving their Friday night football games to Thursday because of the increased chance for heavy rainfall and possible isolated flooding.

Here are the games we have confirmed are moving, but make sure to check with your high school just to be sure.

Games Moving to Thursday Night:

Corner at Cordova

Ramsay IB at Pleasant Grove

Parker at Mortimer Jordan

Jackson-Olin at Minor

Hillcrest at Hueytown

Paul W. Bryant at McAdory

Leeds at St. Clair

Vestavia at Hoover

Spain Park at Thompson

Helena at Chilton County

Oxford at Huffman

Central at Brookwood

Holt High School at Hale County

Bessemer City at Northside

Central at Brookwood

Bryant at McAdory

Jefferson County Games Previously Scheduled to Be Played Thursday

Etowah vs Fultondale (at Tarrant)

Hamilton vs Oak Grove (at Hueytown)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Marquis Bell
10-year-old child dies after being hit by a car in Birmingham
Body found overnight on Carson Rd in Birmingham
UPDATE: Man hit and killed on Carson Rd. in Center Point identified
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Kyesha Moredock, a Walmart employee, is accused of stealing $225,000 from the company.
Walmart employee accused of stealing $225,000 from store
Midfield teen killed in wreck on I-65 N

Latest News

County sheriffs are working on ways to make up for losing concealed carry permit revenues from...
Local county sheriff’s department already seeing dip in gun permit revenues; state funds soon will be available
Storm threat forces Tuscaloosa school leaders to reschedule football games
Storm threat forces Tuscaloosa school leaders to reschedule football games
Birmingham Police want to get more involved in your community, so they are brining back the...
Birmingham Police hope new community policing academy helps build trust with community
Armed man surrenders after standoff in Pleasant Grove
Armed man surrenders after standoff with authorities in Pleasant Grove