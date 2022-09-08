High School football games moved to Thursday because of rain threat
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several area high schools are moving their Friday night football games to Thursday because of the increased chance for heavy rainfall and possible isolated flooding.
Here are the games we have confirmed are moving, but make sure to check with your high school just to be sure.
Games Moving to Thursday Night:
Corner at Cordova
Ramsay IB at Pleasant Grove
Parker at Mortimer Jordan
Jackson-Olin at Minor
Hillcrest at Hueytown
Paul W. Bryant at McAdory
Leeds at St. Clair
Vestavia at Hoover
Spain Park at Thompson
Helena at Chilton County
Oxford at Huffman
Central at Brookwood
Holt High School at Hale County
Bessemer City at Northside
Jefferson County Games Previously Scheduled to Be Played Thursday
Etowah vs Fultondale (at Tarrant)
Hamilton vs Oak Grove (at Hueytown)
