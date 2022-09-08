High School football games moved to Thursday because of rain threat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several area high schools are moving their Friday night football games to Thursday because of the increased chance for heavy rainfall and possible isolated flooding.

Here are the games we have confirmed are moving, but make sure to check with your high school just to be sure.

Games Moving to Thursday Night:

Corner at Cordova

Ramsay IB at Pleasant Grove

Parker at Mortimer Jordan

Jackson-Olin at Minor

Hillcrest at Hueytown

Paul W. Bryant at McAdory

Leeds at St. Clair

Vestavia at Hoover

Spain Park at Thompson

Helena at Chilton County

Oxford at Huffman

Central at Brookwood

Holt High School at Hale County

Bessemer City at Northside

Jefferson County Games Previously Scheduled to Be Played Thursday

Etowah vs Fultondale (at Tarrant)

Hamilton vs Oak Grove (at Hueytown)

