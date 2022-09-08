First Alert for an isolated shower or storm Thursday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We are starting out the day with slightly cooler temperatures! We are looking at mid to upper 60s for areas along and north of I-20. Temperatures are slightly warmer farther south in the upper 60s and lower 70s. It definitely feels nice when you step outside. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a mostly clear sky. The active weather remains well to our south along the Gulf Coast where a stalled front is producing showers and storms in that region. Northeasterly winds today will help to bring slightly drier air into our area giving us mostly dry conditions. We are forecasting a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky today with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds at 5-10 mph. We will hold on to a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm late this afternoon and evening. The best chance for a stray shower or storm will likely occur southeast of Birmingham. Areas farther north and west will likely remain dry. Areas that have the best chance to see an isolated shower or storm today include Chilton, Shelby, Coosa, Talladega, and Clay counties. We have some high school football games this evening, and most of them should remain dry with temperatures cooling into the 70s. Today is the best chance to knock out errands and do things around the yard.

Next Big Thing: An upper-level low will develop and lift to the north across the Southeast tomorrow. It will spread cloud cover and showers/storms into Alabama. The first half of tomorrow may end up mostly dry with only widely scattered showers or storms possible. Temperatures tomorrow morning will likely start out in the upper 60s. There’s a chance we could see a little bit of sunshine early tomorrow, but I think it’ll end up cloudy by Friday afternoon and evening as moisture levels increase across Central Alabama. Models are hinting at waves of showers and maybe a few thunderstorms spreading into our area from the southeast to the northwest. Tomorrow evening could be wet at times so make sure you plan accordingly and grab a poncho if you are attending any high school games. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon are forecast to climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s with easterly winds at 5-10 mph. Rainfall totals tomorrow will likely add up around a half inch to an inch for most locations. Tomorrow’s main threat will be the heavy rain and the potential for flooding. If rain and storms move over the same spots, flooding could occur. Just make sure you monitor our weather app for important notifications.

Scattered Storms Possible This Weekend: The upcoming weekend does not look like a washout. We will likely remain mostly cloudy Saturday with morning temperatures starting out near 70°F. Highs Saturday afternoon are forecast to warm into the low to mid 80s. Scattered storms are possible on Saturday with rain chances at 50%. The best chance to see rain over the weekend will be in the afternoon and evening hours, but I can’t rule out a chance for isolated showers in the morning hours. Any storm that develops this weekend could produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and lightning. The severe threat remains low, but I can’t rule out an isolated strong storm. Sunday will end up similar, but we could see more breaks in the cloud cover giving us a partly cloudy sky. Storm chances around 50%. Just remember to go inside if you hear thunder or see lightning. When thunder roars, go indoors!

Football Forecasts: If you are planning on heading out to Austin, Texas to cheer on the Crimson Tide Saturday, you’ll want to stay hydrated. The heat will be the big story as temperatures climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s around kickoff. By the end of the game, it’ll likely be sunny and hot with highs in the mid 90s. Make sure you wear a hat, sunglasses, and apply the sunscreen. The Auburn game will kickoff Saturday evening in Auburn, and scattered showers and a few storms can’t be ruled out. Temperatures are forecast to start out in the lower 80s and cool into the 70s. It might not be a bad idea to grab a poncho. UAB travels to Lynchburg, Virigina to take on Liberty Saturday at 5 PM. The forecast is looking mostly dry with temperatures in the 70s. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out.

Cold Front Arrives Monday: Monday will be our transition day as a cold front approaches the state. We will likely see a 30% chance for widely scattered showers Monday afternoon with the best rain chance in east Alabama. The cold front will likely provide us with lower humidity and slightly cooler temperatures as we head into the middle of next week. Next Tuesday and Wednesday mornings could end up cool with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We should see plenty of sunshine for the second half of next week with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Next week looks more typical for September with dry and sunny weather.

Tropical Update: We continue to watch Tropical Storm Danielle and Hurricane Earl in the Atlantic Ocean. Danielle is weakening and will remain in the northern Atlantic for a few days before approaching parts of Europe early next week. It will likely lose tropical characteristics as it moves over colder waters. Hurricane Earl is intensifying and has winds up to 105 mph making it a Category 2. It will likely remain just southeast of Bermuda later today and could become our first major hurricane of the season with winds increasing up to 130 mph by tomorrow evening. Earl will not directly impact the United States and should push into the northern Atlantic over the weekend. A rip current threat will be possible for the U.S. East coast over the next three to five days. We are also watching two tropical waves in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. One tropical wave has a high chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next few days. It will likely follow Earl and won’t impact the United States. The second tropical wave moving off the coast of Africa has a low chance to form. It’ll be something to watch, but no issues are expected to the United States over the next five days. The next name up is Fiona. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30th.

