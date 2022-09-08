Etowah County’s first Drug Take Back Box now filling up with unwanted medications

ETOWAH Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A Drug Take-Back box can now be found at the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office. Community members can drop off unwanted prescription medications at any time or any day.

The box was made possible through a grant from the Etowah County Extension Office. It is the first Take-Back Box in the county.

Flushing or throwing away unwanted medications can be harmful to the environment. Medications dropped off will be incinerated.

The box was installed over a week ago. Sheriff Jonathan Horton said people have already taken advantage of the option. He said it is a good sign that it is solving a problem many people face.

“Prior to this, we get several calls a year from people asking what do I do? Generally, we’ll instruct them to call their pharmacy and things of that nature and on occasion, if it’s an elderly person that’s by themselves we’ll send a deputy out to pick it up and bring it to the drug unit. This gives us the ability to give them a resource that’s accessible 24/7.″

Sheriff Horton hopes to see more boxes placed around the county.

