Crime Stoppers urging people with information about this weeks deadly shootings to come forward

Crime Stoppers urges you to come forward after violent stretch
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police have made at least one arrest in the eight homicides since September 2, but there are still plenty to go.

The mayor, police, and now Crime Stoppers are urging those with information to come forward.

Bob Copus, the Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama Executive Director, says their non-profit is many times the link between those with information and those who need information.

Since its inception in 1982, Copus said Crime Stoppers Metro Alabama received 265,533 calls which lead to 3,283 arrests, cleared 7,823 cases, and paid out 4,530 rewards for $1,347,130.

Generally, someone knows something and Copus said those people may feel threatened or may fear retaliation if their name was linked to a case. That’s why all tips remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers.

“So by having the anonymous tip line and having the ability to get a cash reward, we think those are two incentives that will kind of help people come forward and say what they know because right now more than ever, the community and law enforcement needs people to say what they know,” he said.

If your tip is the first submitted that leads to an arrest, you could qualify for a cash reward.

You can call Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

