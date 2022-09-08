Cousin of Birmingham nightclub shooting victim pleads for the community to get help

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of a man shot multiple times at a Birmingham nightclub early Monday morning is speaking out against the wave of violence happening in the city.

The 20-year-old man was four times during an argument with another person at Quest nightclub over Labor day weekend. Another man died in the shooting.

Jasmaine Deloach is a community activist and the surviving man’s cousin. She says he underwent surgery at UAB hospital and his family is hopeful he’ll pull through.

“It doesn’t make sense,” Deloach said. “People need to start thinking about what they’re doing before they do it. They have no regard for life.”

Fortunately, Deloach’s cousin survived. Eight other shooting victims, from separate shootings over the weekend, did not.

Mayor Randall Woodfin is blaming gang culture, retaliation, and lack of conflict resolution skills.

Deloach says poverty, hunger, and lack of opportunities also play a role in the violence.

“I hate when a young man says, ' I’m an OG because I hit 25.’ No! You just started living,” Deloach.

She says her cousin lost his mother to gun violence and she wants to prevent further tragedy. Deloach founded the non-profit Angel’s Arm’s Women & Teen Organization to help teens impacted by sex trafficking but she also devotes time to helping families struggling due to violence. Deloach pleads with the community to accept help for a better life.

“If you need to move- if you need to do anything, there are programs, and assistance available,” she explains.

Deloach says to reach out to non-profits and elected officials who can guide you in the right direction.

No suspects have been arrested in the Quest nightclub shooting at this time.

If you have any information about the shooting call Crimestoppers at 205-254-7777. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward if an arrest is made.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.