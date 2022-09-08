Columbiana Inn closes its doors

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WBRC) - Since 2007, the Columbiana Inn has been a destination spot for many and after 15 years, the owners have decided to sell the property, shutting down the bed and breakfast.

Diane Moore said at first, she and her husband Andrew had no intentions of selling the Inn, but a family that had visited the Inn a few times asked if they could buy the property.

Moore loves what she does, but after much thought the couple decided the family needed the home more.

Moore said the hardest part has been missing the people. They had many people walk through their door.

They celebrated birthdays and weddings; people would enter as strangers and leave as friends.

“My husband and I were not expecting the huge takeoff that we had but we opened our doors, and it started rolling from there, and everyone that came through our doors had a wonderful story.” Moore said. “Our very first guests were running away from home, right before all of their family was moving back in with them, they needed a little space away, that’s when we knew we were right where we were supposed to be.”

Diane and Andrew are excited to start this new chapter of their lives as they have decided to retire and take on new adventures.

They still have the same telephone number and if anyone needs help finding a place to stay in Columbiana they are always there to help.

