LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Citronelle PD: Man missing since Monday found safe

Irron Corey Weaver
Irron Corey Weaver(Citronelle Police Department)
By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: Irron Corey Weaver, 32, has been found and is safe, the Citronelle Police Department said.

---

EARLIER STORY:

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) - The Citronelle Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man who they say suffers from a medical condition.

Irron Corey Weaver, 32, was last seen Monday, Sept. 5 at his grandmother’s residence off Woodland Court in Citronelle.

His family indicates that Weaver suffers from Schizophrenia and has failed to take his medication. Due to his medical condition, the family fears for his safety and advised that it is possible that he is unaware of what is going on, according to police.

Weaver is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen driving a 1979 Ford Roll-a-Long motor home white and brown in color.

Anyone who has seen him or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Citronelle Police Department at 251-866-5597.

Weaver has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing person, police said.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Birmingham Water Works employees say they warned of billing problems ahead of crisis, also claim they were told to change billing dates
10-year-old Marquis Bell
10-year-old child dies after being hit by a car in Birmingham
Ezekiel Kelly
4 dead, 3 injured in hours-long shooting spree; 19-year-old in custody
BWWB Board Chair Chris Rice resigned
Birmingham Water Works Board chair resigns
Police said Japa Goins, 34, will be charged with aggravated kidnapping and attempted rape.
Registered sex offender tries to kidnap, rape jogger in Tennessee, police say

Latest News

Authorities say 24-year-old Miguel A. Hernandez-Lopez and 28-year-old Evangalist A. Alfredo...
Two Birmingham men killed in crash in Autauga County
Items taken during Operation Silent Night stop
BPD launches Operation Silent Night
Source: WBRC video
September is Gynecological Cancer Awareness Month
Source: WBRC video
Suspect killed after armed carjacking, chase in St. Clair Co.