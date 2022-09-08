Citronelle PD: Man missing since Monday found safe

UPDATE: Irron Corey Weaver, 32, has been found and is safe, the Citronelle Police Department said.

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) - The Citronelle Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man who they say suffers from a medical condition.

Irron Corey Weaver, 32, was last seen Monday, Sept. 5 at his grandmother’s residence off Woodland Court in Citronelle.

His family indicates that Weaver suffers from Schizophrenia and has failed to take his medication. Due to his medical condition, the family fears for his safety and advised that it is possible that he is unaware of what is going on, according to police.

Weaver is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen driving a 1979 Ford Roll-a-Long motor home white and brown in color.

Anyone who has seen him or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Citronelle Police Department at 251-866-5597.

Weaver has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing person, police said.

