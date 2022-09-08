Chick-fil-A launches new autumn spice milkshake and brings back grilled spicy deluxe sandwich

LawCall
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Chick-fil-A is embracing the Fall season with a new Autumn Spice Milkshake.

The Autumn Spice Milkshake mixes rich flavors like cinnamon with crunchy bits of brown sugar cookies. Made with Chick-fil-A Icedream® dessert and hand spun, the Autumn Spice Milkshake is topped off with whipped cream and a cherry.

In addition to a bold Fall treat, Chick-fil-A is bringing back the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich, featuring grilled chicken marinated in a spicy seasoning served on a toasted Multigrain Brioche Bun with Colby-Jack cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Yay for Autumn Spice and everything nice!

