BPD launches Operation Silent Night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department said with the recent increase in homicides and violent crime, they have launched Operation Silent Night.

During a recent traffic stop under the operation, officers made arrests and confiscated firearms and other illegal items.

The Birmingham Police Department Tweet said: “This is one of many situations that our officers encountered on a daily basis and is working diligently to remove from our streets to make our community safer.”

