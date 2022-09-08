BPD launches Operation Silent Night
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department said with the recent increase in homicides and violent crime, they have launched Operation Silent Night.
During a recent traffic stop under the operation, officers made arrests and confiscated firearms and other illegal items.
The Birmingham Police Department Tweet said: “This is one of many situations that our officers encountered on a daily basis and is working diligently to remove from our streets to make our community safer.”
