Birmingham Water Works Board chair resigns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Water Works Board Chair Chris Rice has resigned from the board. The moves comes less than 24 hours after a WBRC FOX6 News report about former employees who said they warned of billing problems ahead of the crisis, and also claim they were told to change billing dates.

Rice was appointed by Mayor Randall Woodfin in 2021 and elected chair in January 2022.

Sources tell Jonathan Hardison the resignation came at the urging of the Mayor. The Mayor’s office won’t comment on the move other than to confirm Rice has submitted his letter of resignation and the Mayor will now begin the process of selecting a new appointee for the board.

This comes less than 24 hours after our exclusive new reporting on warnings to management in the BWWB last year about operational problems inside the billing department https://t.co/EJfFa9wWvu — Jonathan Hardison (@FOX6Hardison) September 8, 2022

Mayor Woodfin has been very public in the last two weeks with criticism of what he called board interference in the BWWB operations, but Jonathan Hardison’s sources say much of the issues that created a crisis for customers are operational and one former employee described the culture as “toxic.”

WBRC FOX6 News reached out to Rice for comment. We will update this story when he comments.

Read more 6 On your Side Investigates stories on BWWB here:

https://www.wbrc.com/2022/09/01/were-20-or-30-million-behind-bwwb-chairman-exclusive-audio-worries-utility-couldnt-handle-new-meter-reading-tech/

https://www.wbrc.com/2022/08/31/i-want-problem-fixed-birmingham-mayor-applying-new-pressure-water-works-after-wbrc-reporting/

https://www.wbrc.com/2022/08/24/sources-most-birmingham-water-works-dept-retires-1-day-because-improper-billing-alleged-kickbacks/

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.