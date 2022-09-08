LawCall
Birmingham Water Works Board chair resigns

BWWB Board Chair Chris Rice resigned
BWWB Board Chair Chris Rice resigned(WBRC-TV)
By Jonathan Hardison
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Water Works Board Chair Chris Rice has resigned from the board. The moves comes less than 24 hours after a WBRC FOX6 News report about former employees who said they warned of billing problems ahead of the crisis, and also claim they were told to change billing dates.

Rice was appointed by Mayor Randall Woodfin in 2021 and elected chair in January 2022.

Sources tell Jonathan Hardison the resignation came at the urging of the Mayor. The Mayor’s office won’t comment on the move other than to confirm Rice has submitted his letter of resignation and the Mayor will now begin the process of selecting a new appointee for the board.

Mayor Woodfin has been very public in the last two weeks with criticism of what he called board interference in the BWWB operations, but Jonathan Hardison’s sources say much of the issues that created a crisis for customers are operational and one former employee described the culture as “toxic.”

WBRC FOX6 News reached out to Rice for comment. We will update this story when he comments.

