Armed man surrenders after standoff with authorities in Pleasant Grove

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Pleasant Grove Police Department said a man has turned himself in to police after an hours long standoff on September 7.

Authorities said this happened at a home off of 12th Street near 8th Avenue. Police said the suspect allegedly stole multiple guns from a home nearby, then went to his house.

The Vestavia Hills Police Department’s SWAT team was called in to assist with the standoff.

Police said officers were able to get the suspect to surrender after texting with the suspect.

Vestavia Hills Police confirmed they were providing mutual aid to the Pleasant Grove Police Department.

