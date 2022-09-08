Aliceville looks to rethink its economic future

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A business closing in one west Alabama town served as a wake-up call for the town to take another look at its economy.

Piggly Wiggly’s permanent shutdown in Aliceville was noticeable and painful. Piggly Wiggly’s closing in 2021 prompted community leaders to start thinking outside the box and not take anything for granted.

That led to the first-ever meeting at Aliceville City Hall, a gathering of local community leaders including those who own businesses. The gist of the meeting was to brainstorm ideas on what can be done to lure more businesses to Aliceville. The population here is around 2,500 people. The mayor says the goal is to focus on what Aliceville offers. Part of the plan to move forward is to hit the ground running and talk to potential businesses.

“You know one of the organizations I am in, it says use what you have, make what you need. So the Aliceville area is populous in woods, hardwoods and those type things, so we’re breadbasket when it comes to woodworking, so we’re trying to look at areas with industries... large industries where we can bring those individuals in,” said Mayor Terrence Windham.

Mayor Windham says the first community meeting was fruitful and they plan to meet every quarter with the next meeting scheduled for January of 2023.

