Alabama Metro Crimestoppers hope new billboards bring in crucial information for violent crime cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You may be seeing an important reminder when travelling in and around Birmingham. Crime Stoppers has placed several billboards around the city in an effort to combat this latest rise in violent crime.

Metro Alabama Crime Stoppers Executive Director Bob Copus says the billboards are about establishing trust. In his eyes much of the younger generation is unfamiliar with Crime Stoppers and some mistake them for police.

He also hopes these billboards serve as a reminder that those with information should contact police.

All ten billboards are the same and are scattered throughout the metro area, as far away as Calera.

They all ask a simple question, “Who Matters Most to You?”

Because while you may not know the person who was shot, each time it happens a family grieves, and withholding useful information only prolongs their suffering.

“You have to be held accountable. We have this thing about don’t snitch. Well the fact is, the only person who likes that is the person who is committing these violent crimes. We have to hold them accountable, and if you have information you need to give it to the police or Crime Stoppers to bring these people to justice,” said Copus.

He is also stressing that your identity will remain a secret if you call with information, because even the Crime Stoppers representative you speak with won’t know your identity. Call 205-254-7777 if you have any information that can aid an active investigation.

