WBRC’s Janet Hall, Paul Finebaum & others to be inducted into UA Communication Hall of Fame

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama College of Communication and Information Sciences will induct four new members into its Hall of Fame and two of them are WBRC alums.

The 2022 inductees are Janet Hall O’Neil, Paul Finebaum, Charlie Monk, and Frank M. Thompson Jr.

For more than 40 years, Birmingham television viewers welcomed Janet Hall O’Neil into their living rooms as she delivered the news on WBRC-TV. In her career, O’Neil covered stories such as the blizzard of 1993, the tornado outbreak of April 27, 2011, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

<p> Bristol, CT - May 23, 2013 - Digital Center: Portrait of Paul Finebaum. (photo by Joe Faraoni/ ESPN Images)</p> (Joe Faraoni | University of Alabama College of Communication and Information Sciences)

Paul Finebaum is a celebrated sports author, television and radio personality, and former columnist who is best known as host of “The Paul Finebaum Show” on the SEC Network.

Charlie Monk (University of Alabama College of Communication and Information Sciences)

A renowned leader in the Nashville music community, Charlie Monk is affectionately referred to as the “Mayor of Music Row.” In a career spanning more than 60 years, Monk has created a lasting impact in radio, songwriting, record production and television. Monk hosts a weekend music and interview show on SiriusXM’s Prime Country radio station.

Dr. Frank M. Thompson Jr. (University of Alabama College of Communication and Information Sciences)

Dr. Frank M. Thompson Jr. is an award-winning former professor and director of The University of Alabama Forensic Council. He began his career in 1980 as an instructor in the College of Communication and Information Sciences.

The ceremony will be held on Thursday, Oct. 13, in the Bryant Conference Center on the UA campus.

Tickets to the induction ceremony are $175 and can be purchased on the Communication Hall of Fame website. Doors for the event open at 5:30 p.m. with a cocktail hour beginning at 6:30 p.m. and the ceremony beginning at 7 p.m.

From UA: Established by the College’s Board of Visitors in 1998, the Communication and Information Sciences Hall of Fame was created to honor, preserve and perpetuate the names and accomplishments of individuals who have brought lasting fame to the state of Alabama through the application of disciplines taught, researched and practiced in the College.

