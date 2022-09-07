LawCall
UPS driver saves dogs trapped in pool, family says

UPS driver Colin Mitchell helped an Iowa family with more than just a package delivery. (Source: KTIV)
By KTIV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
IRETON, Iowa (KTIV/Gray News) - A family in Iowa is praising the work of a UPS delivery driver.

KTIV reports UPS driver Colin Mitchell heard some commotion while making a delivery at a home in Ireton, Iowa. He checked the home’s backyard area and reported seeing two dogs swimming in an above-ground pool.

Mitchell tried to notify the customers, but no one was home. He said he didn’t feel right about leaving, so he walked back to check on the dogs and realized the pool’s solar cover had trapped them.

The UPS driver was able to rescue the two dogs, Groot and Remy, and returned to his route.

The family said the dogs would have been stuck in the pool for at least another three hours if it wasn’t for Mitchell.

But now the dogs are doing well.

Copyright 2022 KTIV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

