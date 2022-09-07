LawCall
Traffic Alert: Major delays on I-459 NB in Bessemer area

There are also delays on the southbound side in the same area.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - There are major delays on I-459 NB in the Bessemer area.

I-459 NB near Exit 1, Eastern Valley Road is shutdown. There are also delays on the southbound side in the same area.

