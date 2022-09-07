LawCall
Storm threat forces Tuscaloosa school leaders to reschedule football games

High School Football
High School Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - The potential for bad weather is already playing havoc with high school football games Friday night. WBRC FOX6 News confirmed at least four schools in both school districts in Tuscaloosa County will play their games Thursday night.

The potential issue here is the rain. School leaders felt they needed to be on the safe side and logistically speaking, this was not a real problem.

Brookwood will take on Central Thursday night at Brookwood. The same for Holt High School. The Ironmen will play Thursday night against Hale County. Tuscaloosa County School System spokesperson Terri Brewer says the decision behind it all was a team effort and one that just made sense.

“The possibility of rain. We know that there’s a good chance for rain and our schools are taking precaution so this will be a better experience for everyone,” said Brewer said.

On the district side of things, athletic director Maurice Heard says this was not a hard decision when you consider the threat of thunderstorms all day Friday and Friday night.

“And when you think about thunderstorms you have to think about lightning so we wanted be cautious. We have one home game. We have Bessemer city at Northride.. we have Central traveling to Brookwood and Bryant going to McAdory,” said Tuscaloosa city school district athletic director Maurice Heard.

Leaders said communicating the change wasn’t that big of deal but did require time and lots of communications.

“The biggest thing was letting those officials know and also letting our stakeholders like parents know the games have been rescheduled,” said Heard.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

