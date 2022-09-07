LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Sisters who survived Holocaust die days apart in Alabama

Two sisters who survived the Holocaust as girls and moved to the United States afterward died just days apart in their adopted home of Alabama. The Alabama Holocaust Education Center says Ruth Scheuer Siegler died Saturday at the age of 95. Her sister, Ilse Scheuer Nathan, died 10 days earlier at the age of 98. The women were born in Germany and were girls when Adolf Hitler rose to power in the 1930s. After losing their parents and older brother in the Holocaust but surviving Nazi death camps themselves, the two women were inseparable. An official with the education center says Ruth was ready to go after Ilse died.
The women were born in Germany and were girls when Adolf Hitler rose to power in the 1930s
The women were born in Germany and were girls when Adolf Hitler rose to power in the 1930s(Cropped August Brill / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Two sisters who survived the Holocaust as girls and moved to the United States afterward died just days apart in their adopted home of Alabama. The Alabama Holocaust Education Center says Ruth Scheuer Siegler died Saturday at the age of 95. Her sister, Ilse Scheuer Nathan, died 10 days earlier at the age of 98. The women were born in Germany and were girls when Adolf Hitler rose to power in the 1930s. After losing their parents and older brother in the Holocaust but surviving Nazi death camps themselves, the two women were inseparable. An official with the education center says Ruth was ready to go after Ilse died.

Most Read

Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Child struck by car in Dolomite area
10-year-old child dies after being hit by a car in Birmingham
Body found overnight on Carson Rd in Birmingham
UPDATE: Man hit and killed on Carson Rd. in Center Point identified
Kyesha Moredock, a Walmart employee, is accused of stealing $225,000 from the company.
Walmart employee accused of stealing $225,000 from store
Midfield teen killed in wreck on I-65 N

Latest News

The 21st-ranked Rebels open the season Saturday against Troy.
No. 21 Ole Miss opens season against Troy
The state of Alabama is asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Alan Eugene...
State opposes lawsuit to block execution of Alabama inmate
Auburn center Nick Brahms is calling it quits on his playing career because of lingering knee...
Auburn center Nick Brahms ends career because of injury
Fifty-seven-year-old Alan Eugene Miller is set to be put to death Sept. 22 for a 1999 workplace...
Alabama inmate says state lost form naming execution method