Search underway for missing woman in Elmore County

The Elmore County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding Amanda Minor.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement officials in Elmore County are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 39-year-old Amanda Minor was last seen Monday around 11 a.m. in the area of Dark Corners Road in Tallassee. She is believed to be driving a blue 2009 Ford Flex.

Officials said she may have a condition that may impair her judgment.

Anyone with information regarding Minor’s whereabouts is asked to call the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 567-5227 or call 911.

