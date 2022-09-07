LawCall
Police in Canada say they arrested final suspect in the stabbing rampage in and around Indigenous reserve

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
The second suspect in the stabbing deaths of 10 people in Saskatchewan has been located and is in police custody, authorities say.

The manhunt for Myles Sanderson had entered its third day amid questions of why the ex-con with 59 convictions and a long history of shocking violence had been out on the streets in the first place.

By Rob Gillies and Robert Bumstead.

