Overturned vehicle causing delays on I-20/59 SB(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An overturned vehicle is causing significant delays on I-20/59 near Ave I and 20th St. Ensley this morning.

The left three lanes are all currently closed.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

