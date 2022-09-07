Overturned vehicle causing delays on I-20/59 SB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An overturned vehicle is causing significant delays on I-20/59 near Ave I and 20th St. Ensley this morning.

The left three lanes are all currently closed.

6:07 AM: *FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC* OVERTURNED VEHICLE ON I-20/59 SB near Ave I with the middle and left lanes blocked. #wbrctraffic pic.twitter.com/wNDHB3Nk2Q — WBRC FOX6 Traffic (@WBRCtraffic) September 7, 2022

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area.

