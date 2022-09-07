LawCall
Mysterious objects seen over Tucson

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Something unusual flew over Tucson Wednesday, Sept. 7, and many people are wondering what they were.

The first object was observed at about 5:20 a.m.

As seen in the University of Arizona Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences webcam, it appears to be flying to the west or northwest at a relatively low altitude.

After the object goes out of view, another is seen descending at the extreme left of the camera’s view.

Did you see these lights? If so, we’d love to see your videos! Just upload them HERE.

