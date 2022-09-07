LawCall
The Jemison high school band is flaunting their stealth and their secrets

By Sheldon Haygood
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Jemison, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jemison High School Blue Regiment Band is full of secrets, but their mission is far from impossible.

The band, under the direction of Dakota Bromley, is made up of 81 members. This Falls halftime show is called “Secret Agents,” and it pays homage to James Bond and Mission: Impossible movie sagas.

“This is the best band hands down,” said band director Dakota Bromley. “Everyone works hard and they take pride in what they are doing, but most importantly they all have fun and it shows in their performance.”

The Blue Regiment traditionally scores superior ratings at competitions and is typically one of the top bands in its class in the state of Alabama.

The Jemison H.S. Blue Regiment will be in the spotlight on Friday as the WBRC Sideline Band of the Week at 10:25 P.M.

