First Alert for widely scattered storms Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We are tracking some showers and isolated storms on First Alert AccuTrack Radar this morning. The majority of the rain is along and south of I-20 and pushing off to the east. Main concerns this morning are wet roadways and reduced visibility from any shower that develops. Just be careful as you head out on your morning commute. Temperatures this morning are mostly in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out, but it isn’t as widespread and as dense as it was yesterday morning. We will likely see a mostly cloudy to partly sunny sky this afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the mid 80s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. I think several spots could remain dry this afternoon. With northwesterly winds, we can’t rule out a few showers and storms developing and moving off to the south-southeast later today. Rain chances around 30%. Main threat from any storm will be heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and some lightning. The severe threat remains very low. Most of us should end up dry by this evening. If you plan on attending the Barons baseball game at 7 PM, temperatures will likely cool into the upper 70s and remain in the mid 70s by the end of the game.

Isolated Storms Possible Thursday: Our driest day of the week will likely occur tomorrow. We’ll start the day off mostly dry and slightly cooler. Morning temperatures could drop into the mid to upper 60s tomorrow. Rain chances tomorrow will remain isolated at 20-30%. The greatest spots to see a few showers or storms tomorrow afternoon include Clay, Talladega, Calhoun, Coosa, and Chilton counties during the late afternoon and evening hours. The rest of us will enjoy a partly cloudy sky with cloud cover increasing late in the day. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid 80s tomorrow with northeast winds at 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will be a great day to run errands and do a little yardwork before the rainy weather returns.

Next Big Thing: Wet weather will likely return as we finish out the week. An upper-level disturbance will spread moisture into Alabama Friday morning giving us a high chance for widespread showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. Rain chances have increased to 80%. It looks overcast and cool Friday with morning temperatures in the upper 60s. High temperatures are only forecast to climb into the upper 70s. Severe weather is not expected Friday thanks to limited instability. The main concern will be pockets of heavy rainfall and the threat for isolated flooding. Rainfall totals Friday could add up to a half inch to an inch for most of Central Alabama. Rain could be an issue for Friday evening plans. Make sure you grab a poncho if you plan on attending high school football games. Temperatures will likely remain in the low to mid 70s.

Weekend Forecast: The upcoming weekend is looking unsettled with scattered showers and storms possible each day. High temperatures over the weekend will likely climb into the low to mid 80s with a 50-60% chance for scattered storms. Overnight lows will end up near 70°F. Main threat this weekend is the chance to see heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and lightning. Just make sure you monitor the WBRC First Alert Weather App for frequent weather updates. Both days will end up mostly cloudy and muggy with feels like temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

College Football Forecast: If you are planning to head to Austin, Texas to cheer on the Crimson Tide, be ready for sunshine and hot temperatures. Most of the game will end up in the low to mid 90s with a mostly sunny sky. Stay hydrated and make sure you apply the sunscreen for the game. Auburn’s football game will remain mostly cloudy with a chance for scattered showers and storms. Temperatures in the 70s. I would bring the poncho as it could be wet at times during the game.

Cold Front Arrives Early Next Week: Our long-range models are now hinting that a cold front could move into Central Alabama Monday evening. We’ll hold on to a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms Monday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. Dry air could filter into the state Monday night giving us plenty of sunshine for the middle of next week. Humidity levels will likely lower which means morning temperatures could end up cooler. We could see lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s next Tuesday and Wednesday morning. I’m forecasting plenty of sunshine for the middle of next week with highs in the mid 80s.

Tropical Update: We continue to watch Hurricane Danielle and Hurricane Earl spin in the Atlantic. Earl is forecast to intensify into a stronger hurricane, but it will not impact the United States. The latest forecast has Earl becoming our first major hurricane of the season with wind speeds greater than 110 mph. It will eventually move out into the northern Atlantic by this weekend. Danielle will slowly weaken and lose tropical characteristics by the end of the week as it meanders in the northern Atlantic. Danielle will not impact the United States. We are also monitoring two tropical waves in the eastern Atlantic. One wave is located hundreds of miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands that has a medium chance to develop in the next five days. We are also watching another tropical wave moving off Africa that has a low chance to form in the next five days. Both waves will be watched, but neither of them is forecast to impact the United States over the next five to seven days. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30th.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.