Feeding America CEO says she needs your help to end hunger

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - September is Hunger Action Month and the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama is celebrating 40 years of helping people in our community.

The CEO of Feeding America is in town applauding the Food Bank and the many of you who have donated and volunteered.

She said just because we aren’t seeing the long lines of people waiting to get food as much as we did during the height of the pandemic, that doesn’t mean the need isn’t as great and that’s why she’s urging people to give a little because it means a lot.

“Hunger is an interesting problem. It’s actually one we can solve, but it will require that we all work together.”

CEO of Feeding America, Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, said the work done at the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama is critical because it’s foundational to communities thriving.

“I often have people say, ‘Well, you know, hunger…that’s not really my issue,’ but they’ll say, for instance, education is. Well, if you care about education, you should care about hunger because without nourishment for their bodies, brains don’t work the way that they could. If you care about the workforce, you should care about hunger because when people don’t have access to the food that they need, they don’t show up for work, they don’t stay at work, they don’t perform at work,” Babineaux-Fontenot said.

Millions of Americans are forced daily to choose between food and other necessities and inflation is adding to the strain.

Babineaux-Fontenot said the hunger crisis is far from over, and the fight to end it is personal.

“Hunger could look like you, it has looked, in fact, like me. There are so many people who turn to food banks for help who have jobs. In fact, the vast majority of people who look to us for resources are trying to close the gap,” Babineaux-Fontenot explained.

That’s why she’s asking you to be a part of helping people get over that bridge.

“And for those of you who have a little bit to spare please use those resources to invest in your community. When you do that, you’re investing in yourself. You’ve investing in your legacy,” Babineaux-Fontenot said.

And if you, or someone you know, is in need of food, the community food bank provides free food in 12 counties across central Alabama.

For more information about where you can find these locations, as well as how you can donate, click here.

