Bogue’s Restaurant closes after 84 years in Birmingham

Bogue's Restaurant has closed its doors after 84 years in Birmingham
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A longtime employee of one popular Birmingham restaurant has confirmed that it has closed its doors for good.

Ms. Ella Irby has confirmed that Bogue’s Restaurant has shut down after 84 years in business. The restaurant closed for the final time on September 4.

So far, it is unknown what will be placed in the restaurant’s space.

