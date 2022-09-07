Bogue’s Restaurant closes after 84 years in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A longtime employee of one popular Birmingham restaurant has confirmed that it has closed its doors for good.

Ms. Ella Irby has confirmed that Bogue’s Restaurant has shut down after 84 years in business. The restaurant closed for the final time on September 4.

So far, it is unknown what will be placed in the restaurant’s space.

