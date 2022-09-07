LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Blount head coach Joshua Harris placed on administrative leave

A video posted to social media allegedly shows a Blount coach spanking a player.
By Stephen Moody
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Blount’s new head football coach Joshua Harris has been placed on administrative leave.

Harris wasn’t at Blount’s game last week, and we’re told he wasn’t at Tuesday night’s JV game either.

A video posted to social media allegedly shows a Blount coach spanking a player.

It appears it was shot inside a locker room, but it’s unknown who the coach or the player is in that footage.

We reached out to Mobile County Public Schools who would only confirm that Harris is on administrative leave pending an investigation.

This is Harris’ first year as head coach for the Blount leopards. But he has history with the team as a former player. He was also previously an assistant coach a couple of seasons ago.

Blount has this week off before returning next week for a game against Baldwin County. The school has not said who is taking over the head coaching duties.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child struck by car in Dolomite area
10-year-old child dies after being hit by a car in Birmingham
Body found overnight on Carson Rd in Birmingham
UPDATE: Man hit and killed on Carson Rd. in Center Point identified
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Kyesha Moredock, a Walmart employee, is accused of stealing $225,000 from the company.
Walmart employee accused of stealing $225,000 from store
Midfield teen killed in wreck on I-65 N

Latest News

Michael Tyler
Grand jury returns indictment against rapper Mystikal for rape, domestic abuse
JUUL settlement
Juul to pay nearly $440M to settle states’ teen vaping probe; Ala. getting $15.5M in settlement
Blake Shelton bringing Back to the Honky Tonk tour to Birmingham
WBRC FOX6 News Janet Hall
WBRC’s Janet Hall, Paul Finebaum & others to be inducted into UA Communication Hall of Fame
District officials acknowledge standardized testing achievements.
Birmingham City Schools elementary students show increase in scores on standardized testing