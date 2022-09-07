Blake Shelton bringing Back to the Honky Tonk tour to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Superstar entertainer Blake Shelton will return to the road in 2023 for his headlining Back to the Honky Tonk Tour, and he’s coming back to Birmingham.

Tickets for the 18-date run will go on sale Friday, Sept. 16 and Friday, Sept. 23.

Shelton is coming to the Legacy Arena at the BJCC on February 25, 2023.

“There’s nothing like getting out on the road and taking music to the fans,” Shelton said. “I feel just as excited to step on stage and perform as I did the very first time. I know my tour mates Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean feel the same, and I can’t wait for y’all to get to know them better. Break out the hats and boots, ‘cause we’re going back to the honky tonk!”

TICKETS WILL GO ON SALE FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 AT 10:00 A.M. LOCAL TIME.

Back to the Honky Tonk Tour Dates:

February 16 // Lincoln, NE // Pinnacle Bank Arena

February 17 // Sioux Falls, SD // Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

^February 18 // St. Paul, MN // Xcel Energy Center

^February 23 // Greensboro, NC // Greensboro Coliseum

*February 24 // Knoxville, TN // Thompson-Boling Arena

February 25 // Birmingham, AL // Legacy Arena at the BJCC

March 2 // Jacksonville, FL // VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

^March 3 // Tampa, FL // Amalie Arena

March 4 // Orlando, FL // Amway Center

March 9 // Louisville, KY // KFC Yum! Center

March 10 // Columbus, OH // Nationwide Arena

^March 11 // Indianapolis, IN // Gainbridge Fieldhouse

March 16 // Little Rock, AR // Simmons Bank Arena

March 17 // Oklahoma City, OK // Paycom Center

^March 18 // Kansas City, MO // T-Mobile Center

March 23 // Cincinnati, OH // Heritage Bank Center

^March 24 // Pittsburgh, PA // PPG Paints Arena

*March 25 // Buffalo, NY // KeyBank Center

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.