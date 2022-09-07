Birmingham holding public input meetings for railroad project

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council is seeking the community’s input on recently passed transportation legislation. That legislation would allow Mayor Randall Woodfin to apply for $10 million in funding for a railroad engineering project that would “drastically improve the quality of life for residents in the Harris Homes community and surrounding areas,” according to the city council.

This project is the first step in a much larger project to improve railroad infrastructure on the east side of town. The council says these improvements would eliminate multiple rail crossings and allow for trains to plan their approach to Norris Yard in Irondale in a way that does not impede street crossings.

“I personally live in the community that has been impacted by this, nearby to Harris Homes,” said council member Darrell O’Quinn. “I’ve been engaging with residents about these train crossings for the last 15 or 20 years, well before I was elected to represent this district. So I am very glad to see a tangible step being taken towards a solution and I thank my colleagues for their continued support.”

There will be two public input meetings about the railway infrastructure. One will be held at the Harris Homes Community Center from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The other will be held at Social Venture in Woodlawn on the same day from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Comments can also be made on the Woodlawn United Methodist website.

