LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Birmingham city leaders continue to push for tougher laws against illegal street driving

Creating tougher laws to stop stunt driving
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Birmingham city leaders continue pushing for tougher laws against the dangerous trend of exhibition driving. Leaders say there needs to be more teeth in the law to try and put an end to it.

Birmingham City Councilor Hunter Williams tells us the city is working with other agencies in the metro to draft legislation to address the deadly trend of illegal street and exhibition driving. Williams says three people have died in the past couple of years because of it.

Williams believes there needs to be stiffer penalties. He says a simple citation is not enough. We asked Williams what he would like to see happen.

“We need to be able to impound the vehicle. We need to be able to look at what other states have done. Most recently, the state of California has passed very strict anti-street racing laws or exhibition laws. We need to look to see what is best practices that would fit the state of Alabama,” Williams said.

Williams says this is a problem all over the state. He says the city will be working closely with the Jefferson County delegation to come up with solutions so that there are real consequences for people caught doing this type of illegal driving.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation at The Quest in Birmingham
Victim identified in fatal Labor Day shooting at Birmingham nightclub
Birmingham Police says they are investigating a person shot in the 200 Block of 3rd Avenue SW....
Birmingham Police investigating homicide on 3rd Avenue SW
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
Body found overnight on Carson Rd in Birmingham
Body found overnight on Carson Rd in Center Point

Latest News

Tuscaloosa's mayor wants more young people to take part in sports programs, but the plan is...
Tuscaloosa mayor pushing for “Athletic Excellence Fund” to keep students active, engaged in sports programs
Former BPD assistant chief concerned with staffing levels
Birmingham Police dealing with low staffing during spike in gun crime
Gang structure makes tackling problem more complicated
Gang structure makes tackling problem more complicated
Creating tougher laws to stop stunt driving
Creating tougher laws to stop stunt driving