Birmingham city leaders continue to push for tougher laws against illegal street driving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Birmingham city leaders continue pushing for tougher laws against the dangerous trend of exhibition driving. Leaders say there needs to be more teeth in the law to try and put an end to it.

Birmingham City Councilor Hunter Williams tells us the city is working with other agencies in the metro to draft legislation to address the deadly trend of illegal street and exhibition driving. Williams says three people have died in the past couple of years because of it.

Williams believes there needs to be stiffer penalties. He says a simple citation is not enough. We asked Williams what he would like to see happen.

“We need to be able to impound the vehicle. We need to be able to look at what other states have done. Most recently, the state of California has passed very strict anti-street racing laws or exhibition laws. We need to look to see what is best practices that would fit the state of Alabama,” Williams said.

Williams says this is a problem all over the state. He says the city will be working closely with the Jefferson County delegation to come up with solutions so that there are real consequences for people caught doing this type of illegal driving.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.